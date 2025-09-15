DDoS attacks in Europe decreased by 73% this year15.09.25
In the first half of 2025, Europe recorded a significant decrease in the number of DDoS attacks. According to Latvian technology company Tet, their number decreased by 73% compared to the same period in 2024 – from 848 cases to 225. At the same time, experts note another alarming phenomenon – an increase in the number of hacked devices that are subsequently used in cyberattacks.
Tet IT Security Manager Uldis Libietis explains that the decrease in the volume of mass attacks was influenced by two factors: the liquidation of 27 platforms that provided DDoS services to criminals at the end of last year, as well as a change in the tactics of attackers. They are gradually moving away from large-scale attacks and moving to more complex, targeted and less noticeable operations.
Law enforcement agencies have also noted successes this year. The Latvian State Police, together with Europol, were able to stop one of the criminal groups that had been attacking financial institutions and government agencies for a long time. In addition, they managed to disable the servers of the pro-Russian network NoName057(16), known for numerous cyberattacks on the infrastructure of European countries.
The greatest activity in 2025 was observed in early May. According to Tet, this coincided with the Locked Shields 2025 cyberdefense exercises held in Riga. More than 4,000 specialists from 41 countries took part in the large-scale training, practicing the protection of critical systems from simulated attacks.
The company’s specialists add that this year’s powerful attack reached a speed of 300 Gbps. At the same time, they warn about another dangerous trend: more and more devices in Latvia are falling under the control of hackers and are subsequently used to attack other countries.
