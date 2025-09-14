Darwin Awards will be given for AI mistakes14.09.25
A website has appeared on the Internet, which has launched an unusual award – the AI Darwin Awards. It is intended for those cases when people or companies have completely relied on artificial intelligence and as a result have failed. The name itself refers to the classic Darwin Awards, which celebrated curious and absurd actions of people, but the new version emphasizes high-profile failures associated with the use of technology.
The organizers explain that any story where artificial intelligence has led to a surprising error can be nominated. An additional factor is the impact on a wide audience or demonstrative ignoring of obvious risks. Voting will begin in January, and the results are planned to be announced in February.
An interesting detail is that the AI Darwin Awards website itself was suspected of preparing texts about the abuse of artificial intelligence with the help of the same AI. This has not been confirmed, but the suspicions have fueled interest in the project.
Several nominees have already been announced on the AI Darwin Awards website. These include Taco Bell’s chatbots that misinterpreted orders, the Xbox Game Studios Publishing mess, where employees were offered to use AI to reduce the “emotional burden of losing their jobs” after layoffs, and the case of an Australian lawyer who sued an algorithmically generated fake cases. The list also includes GPT-5 vulnerabilities that were hacked just hours after launch, and a MyPillow lawyers’ document with dozens of fake quotes generated by a neural network.
In addition, nominations were received by Marco Buscaglia and King Features’ book recommendations, where some of the titles turned out to be completely fictional, an AI-based hiring system developed by Paradox.ai and McDonald’s, which was hacked with the password “123456,” and the Airbnb case, where a landlord generated fake ones.
New proposals continue to arrive. Some applications have already been rejected, others are awaiting review. Among the latest are the story of the Deloitte report, which revealed “AI hallucinations”, as well as the situation with the Replit service, when during the coding process the company’s working database was deleted, after which there was an attempt to hide the incident. There are still several months left before the results are summed up, and the list of failures related to artificial intelligence will surely grow.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Darwin Awards will be given for AI mistakes artificial intelligence internet
The AI Darwin Awards are intended for those cases where people or companies have relied entirely on artificial intelligence and failed.
Medical glue gun for printing grafts right during surgery developed development medicine
The device is capable of printing bioabsorbable grafts directly in the area of damage during surgery.
Darwin Awards will be given for AI mistakes
Medical glue gun for printing grafts right during surgery developed
Big Steam update in September. What’s new?
Starlink bought the frequency spectrum of cellular operator EchoStar for $17 billion
Spotify to add Lossless to Premium subscription in 50 countries
Anker Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro – 4K projector with built-in speaker
Apple AirPods Pro 3 get real-time translation feature
Storing correspondence and media files in Signal will become paid