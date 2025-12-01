  

Cyberpunk 2077 has become the main source of profit for CD Projekt Red. Not The Witcher

01.12.25

Cyberpunk 2077

 

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially surpassed the 35 million copies sold mark in 5 years since its release. In terms of sales, the RPG has outpaced The Witcher 3 in the same period after its release.

 

CD Projekt Red CFO Petro Nelyubovych noted that Cyberpunk has become the studio’s main source of income, and the company continues to work to make the game available to a wider audience. A significant part of the recent sales is associated with the expansion of the list of platforms. This summer, Cyberpunk 2077 was released on Switch 2 and Mac computers with Apple Silicon chips, after which the game again rose to the top of the digital charts.

 

How much did Cyberpunk 2077 earn

 

According to Nelyubovych, the results of the Phantom Liberty add-on were influenced by the appearance of the basic version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions. Despite the game’s presence in the catalog, the studio notes that the natural demand for Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion on existing platforms was higher than a year earlier.

 

In 2024–2025. The RPG received several major updates, as CD Projekt continued to develop the game after its 2020 release. In the summer of 2025, one of the most extensive patches was released – version 2.3. The update added autopilot, calling a taxi directly from the menu, new vehicles, chains of tasks for obtaining them, and a number of other changes.

 

The 35 million copies sold became an important milestone before the studio’s future releases. Currently, the continuation of the series, the Cyberpunk 2 project, is in the early stages of production, and there are few specific details about it yet. The developers only hinted at a second urban space, which in its atmosphere resembles “Chicago gone awry.” The studio is focused on developing two key franchises – The Witcher and Cyberpunk. To this end, CD Projekt has significantly increased its team: about 560 employees are already working on The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2.

 

In conclusion, Nelyubovich mentioned the studio’s next major project – The Witcher 4. According to him, this happened even before the start of an active marketing campaign, and the studio notes high audience interest in the sequel.


