Currency exchange via ATM will be available at Privatbank

Privatbank has launched a currency exchange service through ATM recyclers, which allows customers to exchange cash US dollars and euros for hryvnias without visiting branches. To do this, you need to use an ATM that supports cash receipt and withdrawal, deposit the currency, after which the ATM automatically converts it at the current exchange rate and issues the amount in hryvnias.

How it works

The client finds an ATM recycler that supports currency exchange. Deposits foreign currency (dollars or euros). The ATM converts the funds at the current exchange rate and issues the amount in hryvnias. The balance of less than 100 UAH is credited to the card or to top up a mobile account.

Limitations

The maximum amount for one transaction is 1000 USD or 1000 EUR.

Exchange rates – current cash rates of Privatbank.

Advantages

24/7 access: ATMs operate 24/7.

Speed: the operation takes a few minutes.

Security: transactions are carried out in a secure environment.

Privatbank plans to expand the network of such ATMs throughout Ukraine, and their current list can be found on the bank’s website by selecting the filter corresponding to ATMs with the cash acceptance function.