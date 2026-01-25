 

CreepyLink service will allow you to create suspicious short links

25.01.26

internet addict bed

 

On the Internet, you can often find short versions of links generated using services such as TinyURL, Bitly, ShortURL and others, but they look the same and are not very interesting. To diversify such links with something unusual, developer Riley Carlson launched the CreepyLink service.

 

CreepyLink also masks the original link, but instead of the usual bit.ly or similar, the site creates a highly suspicious URL that you don’t really want to click on. For example, the service turned the link to the hi-tech.ua site into https://account.ic6do.com/3uLGB6_private

 

In a post on Reddit, where the developer shared his project, he said that he was inspired by this idea by a colleague who was complaining about the closure of another similar service – ShadyURL.

 

“I have a colleague who always remembers the glory days of ShadyURL, but the site has been down for several years, so I decided to create an alternative,” the publication says.

 

CreepyLink is currently completely free for everyone. You can find it on the website creepylink.com.


