Counterpoint: Smartphone prices will rise in 2026 due to memory shortages   

Counterpoint: Smartphone prices will rise in 2026 due to memory shortages18.12.25
Recent rumors that smartphones will again have less memory are not without foundation. Analysts have already confirmed that the memory chip shortage will impact the cost of mobile devices.
According to a new forecast from Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments will decline by 2.1% in 2026. The reason cited is rising component costs, primarily DRAM memory. Therefore, analysts have reduced their preliminary forecast by 2.6%.
The biggest adjustment affects Chinese manufacturers – Honor, OPPO, and vivo. The budget segment under $200 will be hit the hardest, where production costs have increased by 20-30% since the beginning of the year. In the mid-range and premium segments, the increase is estimated at 10-15%.
Analysts also warn that memory prices could rise by around 40% by the second quarter of 2026, which would further increase smartphone production costs by 8-15% from current levels.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Counterpoint: Smartphone prices will rise in 2026 due to memory shortages analytics research smartphone
According to a new forecast from Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments will decline by 2.1% in 2026.
Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price protection smart watches
Chinese company Rogbid introduced the Rogbid Enduro smartwatch, emphasizing autonomy and increased durability.
Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price
Over 19,000 games were released on Steam in 2025, half of which players didn’t even notice
Vivo S50 smartphone has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 6500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy TriFold display costs as much as new Galaxy S25 Ultra
Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley
ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix
iRobot has declared bankruptcy
Digital Foundry’s Best Games of 2025
lifecell offers MNP subscribers to fix the tariff for 2 years
Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster
Google’s Disco browser can create web apps
Two Tomb Raider games announced at once