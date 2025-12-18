Counterpoint: Smartphone prices will rise in 2026 due to memory shortages

Recent rumors that smartphones will again have less memory are not without foundation. Analysts have already confirmed that the memory chip shortage will impact the cost of mobile devices.

According to a new forecast from Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments will decline by 2.1% in 2026. The reason cited is rising component costs, primarily DRAM memory. Therefore, analysts have reduced their preliminary forecast by 2.6%.

The biggest adjustment affects Chinese manufacturers – Honor, OPPO, and vivo. The budget segment under $200 will be hit the hardest, where production costs have increased by 20-30% since the beginning of the year. In the mid-range and premium segments, the increase is estimated at 10-15%.

Analysts also warn that memory prices could rise by around 40% by the second quarter of 2026, which would further increase smartphone production costs by 8-15% from current levels.