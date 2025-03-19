Counter-Strike 2 sets online record with 1.825 million players

Counter-Strike has been one of the most popular online shooters for over twenty years, and the new version – Counter-Strike 2 – continues the tradition of success.

The game consistently ranks first in the Steam chart in terms of profitability and the number of active players. Today it set a new peak online record – 1.825 million people, which is only 6 thousand more than the previous record, set two months ago. Interestingly, this growth occurred without major updates or large-scale events.

Despite the high competition among online shooters, Counter-Strike 2 continues to be a leader, which indicates the correct development strategy of Valve.

Valve has released an update for Counter-Strike 2, which brings numerous improvements, as well as some gameplay adjustments.

Among the notable changes to CS2 is the ability to switch between holding a weapon in the left or right hand while aiming. You can change your hand before shooting by pressing the H button.

The “Abandoned Weapons” panel has appeared in the “Purchase” menu, which displays all the weapons that your team has dropped in the purchase area, allowing you to quickly pick them up. In addition, the minimum guaranteed amount of money for the next round is now displayed in the upper right corner, which helps you make strategic decisions about purchases.

The map pool has also undergone changes. The map Dust 2 has returned to Active Duty mode, and Overpass has been removed. Several other maps, such as Inferno, have also been changed. Recall that CS2 was released in September 2023. The main innovation of Counter-Strike 2 is the transition to the Source 2 engine.