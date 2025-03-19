Counter-Strike 2 sets online record with 1.825 million players19.03.25
Counter-Strike has been one of the most popular online shooters for over twenty years, and the new version – Counter-Strike 2 – continues the tradition of success.
The game consistently ranks first in the Steam chart in terms of profitability and the number of active players. Today it set a new peak online record – 1.825 million people, which is only 6 thousand more than the previous record, set two months ago. Interestingly, this growth occurred without major updates or large-scale events.
Despite the high competition among online shooters, Counter-Strike 2 continues to be a leader, which indicates the correct development strategy of Valve.
Valve has released an update for Counter-Strike 2, which brings numerous improvements, as well as some gameplay adjustments.
Among the notable changes to CS2 is the ability to switch between holding a weapon in the left or right hand while aiming. You can change your hand before shooting by pressing the H button.
The “Abandoned Weapons” panel has appeared in the “Purchase” menu, which displays all the weapons that your team has dropped in the purchase area, allowing you to quickly pick them up. In addition, the minimum guaranteed amount of money for the next round is now displayed in the upper right corner, which helps you make strategic decisions about purchases.
The map pool has also undergone changes. The map Dust 2 has returned to Active Duty mode, and Overpass has been removed. Several other maps, such as Inferno, have also been changed. Recall that CS2 was released in September 2023. The main innovation of Counter-Strike 2 is the transition to the Source 2 engine.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Google Assistant is going on hiatus. It will be replaced by Gemini AI, except old smartphones artificial intelligence Google voice assistant
Google has officially announced the end of support for Google Assistant, introduced in 2016.
Counter-Strike 2 sets online record with 1.825 million players Counter Strike games statistics
Counter-Strike has remained one of the most popular online shooters for more than twenty years, and the new version – Counter-Strike 2 – continues the tradition of success.
Google Assistant is going on hiatus. It will be replaced by Gemini AI, except old smartphones
Counter-Strike 2 sets online record with 1.825 million players
RCS messages on Android and iOS will receive end-to-end encryption
Porsche eBike Sport 2025 has a range of 175 km and costs USD 11k
Valve: Players spent 330 million hours on Steam Deck in 2024
ChatGPT can be default assistant on Android
Fortnite will be released for Windows devices with ARM processors
China bought chips from Samsung for $44 billion
Facebook will pay Stories authors
New Mercedes-Benz CLA ride 792 km without recharging and has AI by Microsoft and Google
Microsoft released gaming AI assistant – Xbox Copilot for Gaming
Lego will make all tires from recycled materials by the end of 2025
Internet penetration in Ukraine reached 82.4%
Postal 2 will be released in a version for virtual reality headsets