Counter-Strike 2 has received its first major update: more collectables and minor bug fixes09.10.24
Valve has released the first major update for multiplayer shooter Counter-Strike 2, a year after its release. One of the key innovations was the expansion of customization and in-game economy. The game has a new section of the store called “Arsenal”, where you can now buy keychains with unique colors for weapons. Each keyring can be attached to only one weapon. The Arsenal will also feature special items, skins and collectible sets. Some weapons with unique paint jobs will only be available for purchase for a limited time, adding an element of exclusivity.
In addition, the game has introduced an arsenal pass and a special currency that can be used to purchase items from the new chapter. The update includes more than 100 new cosmetic items and skins, which will add even more customization options and fuel players’ interest in collecting unique items.
The patch also makes many technical fixes. Improved the animation of characters in various poses and during movement, fixed errors with sound positioning, and made corrections to maps related to the physics of the interaction of grenades with the environment. These changes are aimed at improving the overall gameplay and fixing minor bugs.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
Almost immediately after testing two Baseus 20,000mAh 20W power banks, we got access to the 22W model. There are more differences than it seems
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Counter-Strike 2 has received its first major update: more collectables and minor bug fixesCounter Strike games update Valve
Valve has released the first major update for multiplayer shooter Counter-Strike 2, a year after its release
Skullcandy Icon headphones have improved ANC noise reduction and autonomy of up to 60 hoursearphones
The new Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones support the Google Fast Pair function for quick connection to devices, as well as multi-point pairing