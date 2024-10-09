Counter-Strike 2 has received its first major update: more collectables and minor bug fixes

Valve has released the first major update for multiplayer shooter Counter-Strike 2, a year after its release. One of the key innovations was the expansion of customization and in-game economy. The game has a new section of the store called “Arsenal”, where you can now buy keychains with unique colors for weapons. Each keyring can be attached to only one weapon. The Arsenal will also feature special items, skins and collectible sets. Some weapons with unique paint jobs will only be available for purchase for a limited time, adding an element of exclusivity.

In addition, the game has introduced an arsenal pass and a special currency that can be used to purchase items from the new chapter. The update includes more than 100 new cosmetic items and skins, which will add even more customization options and fuel players’ interest in collecting unique items.

The patch also makes many technical fixes. Improved the animation of characters in various poses and during movement, fixed errors with sound positioning, and made corrections to maps related to the physics of the interaction of grenades with the environment. These changes are aimed at improving the overall gameplay and fixing minor bugs.