Computex 2024: Acer Predator gaming monitors on OLED matrices05.06.24
At Computex 2024, Acer introduced a new line of Predator gaming monitors, including the X27U F3, X32 X3 and X34 X5 models. These monitors are equipped with OLED matrices and offer a high refresh rate of 480 or 240 Hz.
All models have a number of common characteristics:
- USB Type-C port, two HDMI 2.1 connectors and one DisplayPort 1.4
- Possibility of adjusting the tilt, rotation angle and height of the screen
- 5 W speakers
- KVM switch for switching between two computers with one keyboard and mouse
Acer Predator X27U F3 has a diagonal of 26.5 inches and a resolution of WQHD (2560×1440 pixels). It supports a refresh rate of 480 Hz and a pixel response time of 0.01 ms. The monitor stand has a slot for installing a tripod for a webcam or backlight.
Acer Predator X32 X3 is equipped with a 31.5-inch matrix with a 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160 pixels) and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The response time between shades of gray (GTG) is 0.03ms. To increase the refresh rate to 480 Hz, the resolution can be reduced to FHD.
Acer Predator X34 X5 is a large gaming monitor with a curved screen and a radius of curvature of 1800R. The diagonal is 34 inches, the resolution is UWQHD (3440×1440 pixels), the refresh rate is 240 Hz, and the GTG response time is 0.03 ms.
The monitors are equipped with OLED matrices with a color depth of 10 bits, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 color space with accuracy of Delta E< The depth of black corresponds to the VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certificate. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-SYNC frame synchronization technologies are supported. BlueLightShield Pro, Flickerless, Low-Dimming and ComfyView technologies help preserve vision, and Display Saver, Constant Brightness, Image Retention Refresh and Screen Move extend the life of OLED screens.
Predator X27U F3 will go on sale in Ukraine in the 3rd quarter of 2024 at a price of UAH 52,999. Predator X34 X5 and X32 X3 are expected in the IV quarter with the same price of UAH 61,999.
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Buying a secure smartphone seems simple. However, in addition to a large selection of models, there is also a variety of markings for protected devices. Most often, the price hints at the level of protection of the device, but there are nuances
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
Computex 2024: Acer Predator gaming monitors on OLED matricesAcer monitor Predator
Acer Predator X27U F3 will go on sale in Ukraine in the 3rd quarter of 2024 at a price of UAH 52,999. Predator X34 X5 and X32 X3 are expected in the IV quarter with the same price of UAH 61,999.
Veteran’s certificate added to the Ukrainian “Diya” applicationapplications events in Ukraine update war
The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedoriv, announced a new service in the Action application. The veteran’s card will now always be at hand.