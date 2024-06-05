Computex 2024: Acer Predator gaming monitors on OLED matrices

At Computex 2024, Acer introduced a new line of Predator gaming monitors, including the X27U F3, X32 X3 and X34 X5 models. These monitors are equipped with OLED matrices and offer a high refresh rate of 480 or 240 Hz.

All models have a number of common characteristics:

USB Type-C port, two HDMI 2.1 connectors and one DisplayPort 1.4

Possibility of adjusting the tilt, rotation angle and height of the screen

5 W speakers

KVM switch for switching between two computers with one keyboard and mouse

Acer Predator X27U F3 has a diagonal of 26.5 inches and a resolution of WQHD (2560×1440 pixels). It supports a refresh rate of 480 Hz and a pixel response time of 0.01 ms. The monitor stand has a slot for installing a tripod for a webcam or backlight.

Acer Predator X32 X3 is equipped with a 31.5-inch matrix with a 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160 pixels) and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The response time between shades of gray (GTG) is 0.03ms. To increase the refresh rate to 480 Hz, the resolution can be reduced to FHD.

Acer Predator X34 X5 is a large gaming monitor with a curved screen and a radius of curvature of 1800R. The diagonal is 34 inches, the resolution is UWQHD (3440×1440 pixels), the refresh rate is 240 Hz, and the GTG response time is 0.03 ms.

The monitors are equipped with OLED matrices with a color depth of 10 bits, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 color space with accuracy of Delta E< The depth of black corresponds to the VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certificate. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-SYNC frame synchronization technologies are supported. BlueLightShield Pro, Flickerless, Low-Dimming and ComfyView technologies help preserve vision, and Display Saver, Constant Brightness, Image Retention Refresh and Screen Move extend the life of OLED screens.

Predator X27U F3 will go on sale in Ukraine in the 3rd quarter of 2024 at a price of UAH 52,999. Predator X34 X5 and X32 X3 are expected in the IV quarter with the same price of UAH 61,999.