ClearFrame CD Player with Bluetooth and USB-C Costs $200
In an era where music has become digital noise in endless background playlists, a Tokyo-based company has unveiled a device that brings meaning back to the act of listening. The ClearFrame CD Player is not just a player, but an aesthetic manifesto. Its minimalist, transparent case puts the CD in the spotlight, literally exposing the music as a work of art.
Instead of hiding the album in the interface of the streaming service, ClearFrame shows it physically: the disc rotates in a transparent polycarbonate case with soft lighting, and the album cover becomes a visual accent. The device easily fits into the interior – it can be placed on the table or hung on the wall as an installation that sounds.
The developers deliberately abandoned “smart” electronics. There are no applications, updates, notifications or algorithms. Just you and the physical media that you choose yourself. However, the player supports Bluetooth 5.1, allowing you to connect wireless headphones or speakers. There is also a classic jack for wired headphones, charging via USB-C and up to 8 hours of battery life.
The functionality is minimal but well thought out: play an entire album, repeat one track, or simply pause. No advertising, recommendations, or “trends” — just music and attention to it. ClearFrame does not pretend to bring back the past. It creates a new practice — a reminder that music can be a ritual, a process, a moment that requires presence. This is a device for those who do not want to listen to everything at once, but to one thing — for real. The player costs $200.
