Citroen Ami Buggy released in a lightweight body version03.05.25
Citroen has officially introduced an updated version of the Ami Buggy beach electric car – now it is not a limited novelty, but a permanent member of the urban EV line. The model became a logical continuation of the concept shown to the public at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.
Some elements from the exhibition model did not make it to the production version: for example, off-road tires and an LED panel on the roof are a thing of the past. However, the characteristic features have been preserved – round lighting, styling in the style of the classic Citroen 2CV and decorative “gills” on the body.
One of the main visual features of the Ami Buggy is the rejection of traditional doors. Instead, open metal tubes with hinges are provided. Removable fabrics with zippers are provided to protect against rain, and the soft roof can be folded. A spoiler and golden 14-inch wheels complement the look.
The special version of the Ami Buggy Palmeira received special attention – it is distinguished by black and yellow decorative elements, branded chevrons and a cabin with bright accents: yellow containers, mats, a smartphone holder, nets and even a miniature mascot – a robot Andy figure with a bouncing head.
As for the technical part, there are no changes here:
- 8 hp electric motor,
- maximum speed – 45 km/h,
- 5.5 kWh battery with a range of up to 75 km,
- full charging from a regular outlet takes 4 hours.
Together with the Buggy, Citroën updated the entire Ami line. It includes the Cargo LCV cargo modification and the Ami for All version adapted for people with limited mobility. The standard version also offers a Cargo Pack, which allows you to convert the interior into a cargo space with a volume of up to 340 liters.
Sales start on May 6 across Europe. The starting price for the basic Ami will be €7,990, the Buggy will be asked from €9,590, and the top-of-the-line Palmeira version – €9,990. Since its launch in 2020, 75,000 Amis have been sold in 18 countries.
