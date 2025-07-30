ChromeOS gets sync between chromebooks

Google has released the stable version of ChromeOS 138, which brings several notable improvements at once – from synchronization between devices to advanced AI features.

The main innovation is the ability to synchronize the workspace between different Chromebooks. Now the user can continue working on another device: the system will automatically restore open windows, tabs, and even cookies from the previous session. The settings for this function are located in the Desk sync section. The company notes that this solution will be especially useful for employees working in shifts, including in healthcare, the hotel business, and industry.

Another update concerns the AI-powered wallpaper generation function. Initially introduced in the spring of 2024, it has now become more flexible and accessible. Chromebook Plus users will be able to create images based on their own description or use the Inspire me function to randomly generate backgrounds.

Also, only Chromebook Plus has a Help me read function. It allows you to better understand complex or term-heavy texts — artificial intelligence will briefly explain incomprehensible phrases. Additionally, convenient tools for visual search have appeared: “Search by selection” and “Text extraction” from images and web pages.

The stable ChromeOS 138 update will begin to arrive to device owners in the near future. Google also officially confirmed the development of a single platform based on ChromeOS and Android. The new step is apparently aimed at improving the operation of Android applications in windowed mode, expanding support for peripherals and creating a more integrated ecosystem for smartphones, tablets and laptops.