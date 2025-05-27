Chrome browser will automatically change weak passwords

Google has announced an update to Chrome’s built-in password manager – the browser will be able to automatically change weak or compromised passwords. This was announced at the Google I/O conference.

Currently, Chrome already notifies users about weak passwords, but changing them remains the user’s responsibility. The innovation is designed to simplify the process: if the browser detects a vulnerable password, it will offer to replace it, generate a strong version and independently update it on a supported site.

As Parisa Tabriz, Google’s vice president and head of Chrome, explained, the team’s task is to combine convenience with security. If changing a password causes difficulties, users often postpone it. Automation in this case increases both the level of protection and comfort during work, “she noted.

Automatic replacement will occur only with the consent of the user, who retains control over the process. So far, the feature is in the development stage and is available to developers – they can adapt their services for the release, which is expected at the end of 2025.