China’s BYD exported nearly 1 million electric cars in 2025

BYD has reached a milestone and expects to export one million cars by the end of 2025. According to Car News China, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the company exported 128,067 cars in November. This figure was 313.4 percent higher than in November 2024 and 59.9 percent higher than the export volume in October 2025.

How many BYD electric cars have been sold

From January to November 2025, BYD has already shipped 878,498 cars to overseas markets, which is 144% more than the same period last year. This result is more than twice the company’s total exports for 2024. Although Chery remained the leader in Chinese car exports in November with 135,190 vehicles, BYD significantly closed the gap and took second place in the monthly ranking.

BYD also maintains significant positions in individual overseas markets. In November, the company led the sales of electric vehicles in Brazil, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Croatia, and also became the leader in total brand sales in Singapore. According to the results of the first eleven months of 2025, BYD holds the first place in the electric vehicle segment in Brazil, Turkey, Spain and Italy, and also leads in total brand sales in Singapore and Hong Kong.

BYD’s competitors

In addition, BYD is ahead of Tesla in eleven key markets, including the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Ireland, as well as in Malaysia, Turkey, Singapore, Thailand and China. As of December 2025, BYD’s new electric vehicles have been officially introduced in 119 countries and regions around the world. The company also recently set a new production milestone, releasing its 15 millionth electric vehicle, becoming the first automaker to achieve this milestone.

Analysts note that even if export volumes in December remain at the same level as in November, BYD is almost guaranteed to exceed the one million car sales mark abroad by the end of 2025.