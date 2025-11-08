China unveils $1,000 Rover X1 robot dog08.11.25
In China, the trend of reducing the cost of robotics is gaining momentum. Previously, strong customer interest was reported for the Bumi android dancer, which costs just $1,370 (in yuan terms)—less than many flagship smartphones, including the iPhone.
Now, another Chinese company has unveiled the Rover X1, a competitor to Boston Dynamics’ famous robot dog.
According to the manufacturer, Yuejiang Robotics’ “world’s first intelligent pet robot dog” is priced at approximately $1,000, demonstrating how rapidly high technology is becoming more accessible.
The developer positions the Rover X1 as a home companion that not only acts as a “smart pet” but can also assist humans with everyday tasks.
Equipped with a camera system, the Rover X1 can photograph its surroundings, making it useful for patrols or walks. The robotic dog can navigate flat surfaces, climb slight inclines, jump, and even carry loads (the exact carrying capacity has not yet been specified).
Yuejiang Robotics promises to reveal detailed technical specifications for the Rover X1 later.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ultra-thin laptops 2025
Some of the most notable representatives of this class are the Apple MacBook Air 13 M4, Dell XPS 13 9345, and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. Below is a comparison of their key features, strengths, and weaknesses.
Ultra-thin laptops 2025
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Best gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
China unveils $1,000 Rover X1 robot dog china robot
Yuejiang Robotics’ “World’s First Intelligent Pet Robot” Is Priced at Around $1,000
Google give Gemini AI access to all services for data analytic artificial intelligence Google
The Deep Research engine works in several steps: first, the system forms a query plan, then performs a series of search actions and combines the obtained results.
China unveils $1,000 Rover X1 robot dog
Google give Gemini AI access to all services for data analytic
GTA 6 postponed again – for November 19, 2026
BitLocker is failing again. Microsoft warns of possible data loss in Windows 11 and 10
M-TAC gear spotted in Battlefield 6
Moto G 2026 – smartphone with good selfie camera for $200
Apple plans to release a budget MacBook in 2026
Another deal worth billions. OpenAI has struck a deal with Amazon
MSI PC Trident AS with Intel Core Ultra 7, RTX 5060 Ti and 32 GB RAM costs almost $2k
Microsoft lacks power to power all its AI systems
The Verkhovna Rada supported a bill that would increase internet speeds in Ukraine.
Moto G 67 Power – rugged smartphone with a larger battery
Google Translate will get fast and accurate modes
Sapphire launches its first Edge AI mini PC with AMD Ryzen AI 300