China unveils $1,000 Rover X1 robot dog

In China, the trend of reducing the cost of robotics is gaining momentum. Previously, strong customer interest was reported for the Bumi android dancer, which costs just $1,370 (in yuan terms)—less than many flagship smartphones, including the iPhone.

Now, another Chinese company has unveiled the Rover X1, a competitor to Boston Dynamics’ famous robot dog.

According to the manufacturer, Yuejiang Robotics’ “world’s first intelligent pet robot dog” is priced at approximately $1,000, demonstrating how rapidly high technology is becoming more accessible.

The developer positions the Rover X1 as a home companion that not only acts as a “smart pet” but can also assist humans with everyday tasks.

Equipped with a camera system, the Rover X1 can photograph its surroundings, making it useful for patrols or walks. The robotic dog can navigate flat surfaces, climb slight inclines, jump, and even carry loads (the exact carrying capacity has not yet been specified).

Yuejiang Robotics promises to reveal detailed technical specifications for the Rover X1 later.