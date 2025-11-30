China simulated Starlink blockade in Taiwan with 1,000 jamming drones   

China simulated Starlink blockade in Taiwan with 1,000 jamming drones30.11.25
Chinese researchers have proposed a technical scenario that could completely block Taiwan’s access to the Starlink network. In a new scientific paper, they argue that this would require from a thousand to two thousand specially converted jamming drones.
Why China conducted the experiment
China’s interest in the topic is explained by the rapid growth of the Starlink constellation, which already has more than 10 thousand devices and has proven its effectiveness during the war in Ukraine. Unlike traditional geostationary systems, Starlink works through a large group of low-orbit satellites that move quickly and constantly change in the visibility zone. The user terminal continuously switches between them, and even if the signal is briefly jammed, the connection is restored after a few seconds.
How the Chinese jammed Starlink
The team, led by researcher Yan Zhu, describes it as a difficult target for any attempt at interception or jamming. Starlink uses phased array antennas, dynamic frequency change modes, and constant remote control of parameters via SpaceX engineers in the US. According to the Chinese authors, countermeasures are possible only by creating an electromagnetic shield from a large number of jammers placed in the air.
The simulation showed that to effectively cover the territory of Taiwan, drones should operate at an altitude of about 20 kilometers and be located 5-9 kilometers apart. In the optimal scenario, approximately 935 such jamming points are enough, but with less powerful equipment, the number increases to two thousand. The researchers called the use of narrowly directional antennas with a power of 26 dBW the best option.
The same work emphasizes that data on the operation of Starlink user terminals in real conditions is needed to refine the model. The authors also note that mass flights of enemy drones over the island would hardly go unanswered. Taiwan is actively investing in UAV systems and countermeasures, and among the possible scenarios is the creation of its own defense network, based on the principle of the “Iron Bath”.
The interest of Chinese researchers in the topic is not new: according to the Associated Press, dozens of works have already been published in open scientific sources, proposing ways to detect and neutralize the Starlink orbital network. Among them are the launch of spy satellites for monitoring and potential damage to solar panels, as well as the use of high-power lasers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
China simulated Starlink blockade in Taiwan with 1,000 jamming drones china SpaceX war
Chinese researchers have proposed a technical scenario that could completely block Taiwan’s access to the Starlink network.
Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines robot
The Memo robot can clear the dishes from the table, load or unload the dishwasher, arrange clean laundry in the closets, collect trash, and even make coffee.
Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines
Lumia 2 – smart earrings with health monitoring
IKEA introduces unusual Bluetooth speakers Solskydd and Kulglass
Microsoft will preload File Explorer in Windows 11
Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro with Bose speakers launched globally
Apple will overtake Samsung in smartphone production for the first time in 14 years
Black Friday at GOG: 7,500 games with discounts up to 95%
Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery
Vertical tabs will appear in Google Chrome
EU approved requirements for USB Type-C ports
Moto G57 Power has 7000 mAh battery for just $170
PlayStation earned over $1.5 billion from selling games on Steam
Notepad in Windows 11 will start supporting tables