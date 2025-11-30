China simulated Starlink blockade in Taiwan with 1,000 jamming drones

Chinese researchers have proposed a technical scenario that could completely block Taiwan’s access to the Starlink network. In a new scientific paper, they argue that this would require from a thousand to two thousand specially converted jamming drones.

Why China conducted the experiment

China’s interest in the topic is explained by the rapid growth of the Starlink constellation, which already has more than 10 thousand devices and has proven its effectiveness during the war in Ukraine. Unlike traditional geostationary systems, Starlink works through a large group of low-orbit satellites that move quickly and constantly change in the visibility zone. The user terminal continuously switches between them, and even if the signal is briefly jammed, the connection is restored after a few seconds.

How the Chinese jammed Starlink

The team, led by researcher Yan Zhu, describes it as a difficult target for any attempt at interception or jamming. Starlink uses phased array antennas, dynamic frequency change modes, and constant remote control of parameters via SpaceX engineers in the US. According to the Chinese authors, countermeasures are possible only by creating an electromagnetic shield from a large number of jammers placed in the air.

The simulation showed that to effectively cover the territory of Taiwan, drones should operate at an altitude of about 20 kilometers and be located 5-9 kilometers apart. In the optimal scenario, approximately 935 such jamming points are enough, but with less powerful equipment, the number increases to two thousand. The researchers called the use of narrowly directional antennas with a power of 26 dBW the best option.

The same work emphasizes that data on the operation of Starlink user terminals in real conditions is needed to refine the model. The authors also note that mass flights of enemy drones over the island would hardly go unanswered. Taiwan is actively investing in UAV systems and countermeasures, and among the possible scenarios is the creation of its own defense network, based on the principle of the “Iron Bath”.

The interest of Chinese researchers in the topic is not new: according to the Associated Press, dozens of works have already been published in open scientific sources, proposing ways to detect and neutralize the Starlink orbital network. Among them are the launch of spy satellites for monitoring and potential damage to solar panels, as well as the use of high-power lasers.