China require to put displays on power banks    

China require to put displays on power banks12.12.25
The Chinese government plans to require the production of devices with liquid crystal displays, and will also create mobile applications for remote monitoring of the state of batteries. The new requirements, developed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, will be a response to the growing number of incidents related to fires or explosions of portable batteries, including on board aircraft. Last year, there were so many such cases that passengers were forbidden to take chargers without the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) marking.
The draft standard provides that each power bank must have a built-in LCD screen to display the charge level or be accompanied by an application that allows you to view the indicators over time. Once they come into force, they will actually replace the CCC certificate. According to preliminary estimates, this may happen by June 2026.
In addition to the requirements for displays and software, the devices will undergo stricter safety checks. These include puncture, durability and heat resistance tests: now the batteries must withstand a temperature of 135 degrees for an hour instead of the previous 130 degrees for half an hour. The new standards introduced to protect against overcharging the device must correctly tolerate voltage surges up to 1.4 of the standard value.
The industry has already noted that the set of requirements looks quite strict. Experts suggest that this will lead to the closure of a significant part of small manufacturers who do not have the equipment and technology to produce products according to the updated rules.
Earlier it was reported that Anker recalled more than a million power banks in the summer due to the risk of fire. This concerned PowerCore 10000 (A1263) models in four colors, manufactured from January 2016 to October 2019.
