ChatGPT received integration with Google Drive and Dropbox

OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT’s capabilities for corporate customers by adding cloud storage integration and a meeting recording mode. This was announced by OpenAI Product Manager Nate Gonzalez.

Now users of ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, and Edu plans can connect Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Sharepoint, and Box. This allows them to access the content of documents and spreadsheets directly. For example, you can ask a question about the company’s revenue for a certain period – the model will answer taking into account corporate access rights and indicate the source of the information.

In addition, a meeting recording mode has become available for Team plan users. It automatically creates text notes with timecodes, highlights key points of discussion, and recorded tasks.

According to the company, ChatGPT already has three million paid corporate users – one million more than in February of this year. OpenAI’s clients include Block, Canva, Estée Lauder, and PwC.

Previously, ChatGPT also introduced a memory function for users without a subscription. It allows the system to take into account not only saved data, but also recent dialogues to generate answers.

Previously, ChatGPT Search became free

Previously, the developer company OpenAI expanded access to ChatGPT Search, making it open to all users without the need to register or log in.

Previously, this tool was available only to subscribers, then authorized free users, and now anyone can use the search. ChatGPT Search allows you to find relevant information on the Internet and receive answers with links to sources. In most cases, the bot performs the search itself, but users can activate it manually by clicking the “Search” button.