ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have access to the GPT-4 voice model02.08.24
OpenAI has announced a new GPT-4 voice model for ChatGPT Plus users, which promises to make interactions with artificial intelligence more natural and intuitive.
The new model not only perceives voice input, but also recognizes intonations and emotions, adapting to the communication style of the interlocutor. This allows the GPT-4 to respond to voice commands almost like a human, greatly improving the user experience and reducing latency.
Initially, this feature will be available to a limited group of users, but it is planned to be extended to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the fall.
This innovation opens up new horizons for the application of artificial intelligence in everyday life and professional activities. OpenAI, adhering to its high standards of safety and ethics, guarantees responsible use of the model.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have access to the GPT-4 voice modelartificial intelligence development
The new GPT-4 voice model not only perceives voice input, but also recognizes intonations and emotions, adapting to the communication style of the interlocutor in ChatGPT Plus
Kyivstar, Vodafone and lifecell: in order for communication to work for 10 hours without electricity, a nuclear power unit is needed and more than 13 billion hryvniasevents in Ukraine Kyivstar lifecell Vodafone
Kyivstar, Vodafone and lifecell also note the lack of qualified specialists for the maintenance of new equipment, estimating that tens of thousands of workers need to be hired additionally