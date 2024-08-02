ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have access to the GPT-4 voice model

OpenAI has announced a new GPT-4 voice model for ChatGPT Plus users, which promises to make interactions with artificial intelligence more natural and intuitive.

The new model not only perceives voice input, but also recognizes intonations and emotions, adapting to the communication style of the interlocutor. This allows the GPT-4 to respond to voice commands almost like a human, greatly improving the user experience and reducing latency.

Initially, this feature will be available to a limited group of users, but it is planned to be extended to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the fall.

This innovation opens up new horizons for the application of artificial intelligence in everyday life and professional activities. OpenAI, adhering to its high standards of safety and ethics, guarantees responsible use of the model.