ChatGPT developers will release their browser to compete with Google Chrome26.11.24
OpenAI continues to develop its technologies, strengthening its position in the artificial intelligence market and striving to compete with giants such as Google. According to the Information portal, the company is actively considering the possibility of creating its own web browser, into which the ChatGPT AI assistant will be integrated. To implement this idea, OpenAI has already held talks with large developers and companies, including Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite and Priceline.
This step may be a continuation of OpenAI’s strategy to expand the capabilities of ChatGPT, including the recent addition of its own search engine to the assistant’s functionality. Its own browser with AI integration will not only increase competition with Google, but also provide users with a unique experience related to the capabilities of artificial intelligence in everyday work on the Internet.
In addition, OpenAI is in talks with Samsung, which is one of Google’s largest partners. This dialogue may signal the company’s attempts to strengthen its position in the mobile technology market. OpenAI has previously established a successful partnership with Apple, which led to the launch of the Apple Intelligence Platform on new iPhone models. Such initiatives demonstrate the company’s ambitious approach to implementing its solutions across platforms and devices.
