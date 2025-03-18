ChatGPT can be default assistant on Android

The latest beta version of ChatGPT for Android has made a significant improvement, allowing you to set the app as your default assistant.

The ChatGPT v1.2025.070 update gives users the ability to launch the chatbot using familiar buttons and gestures that were previously used for other assistants, such as Gemini. For example, you can activate ChatGPT by long-pressing the Home button, swiping up from the corner of the screen, or holding the power button in the appropriate Android settings.

When you call ChatGPT, you open the voice mode, but its functionality is still inferior to competitors such as Perplexity AI. Activation via voice command remains unavailable due to API restrictions that are only available to installed applications. Despite this, the update makes ChatGPT easier to access for Android users.

OpenAI has expanded access to ChatGPT Search, making it open to all users without registration or login.

Previously available only to subscribers, then to authorized free users, but now anyone can use the search. ChatGPT Search allows you to find relevant information on the Internet and get answers with links to sources. In most cases, the bot performs the search itself, but users can activate it manually by clicking the “Search” button.

This move may indicate OpenAI’s intention to compete with Google in the search space, although the company also seeks to stay ahead of new AI players such as DeepSeek.

In addition, OpenAI recently introduced a free AI model, o3-mini, and also announced a Deep Research feature that analyzes hundreds of online sources to generate reports.