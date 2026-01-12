CES 2026: Samsung show flexible OLED screen without fold

At CES 2026, Samsung demonstrated the technology that fans of foldable smartphones have been waiting for for a long time – an OLED display without a noticeable crease. What was considered an inevitable compromise for such devices for years has disappeared from sight. At least at the level of demonstration technology, this looks like the end of the era of “breaking in the middle of the screen”.

The problem of the crease has always been a consequence of material and design limitations. Manufacturers have tried to reduce its visibility by changing the hinges, making the cases thinner and experimenting with layers of protective coatings, but it has not been possible to completely eliminate the defect. This is what, according to numerous reports, has long held Apple back from entering the market with a foldable iPhone. Now, it seems that the technical barrier has been overcome.

During the exhibition, Samsung showed a prototype of a foldable smartphone with a fully unfolded display without visible artifacts at the bend. The image of the device was published by insider Ice Universe. In the photo, the smartphone is lying on a flat surface, and from this angle, the fold is actually impossible to see. At the same time, Samsung did not disclose the details of the technology and did not explain what materials or design solutions made it possible to achieve such a result.

Earlier, information appeared that Apple, when developing the iPhone Fold, encountered difficulties related to the fold and tested various options for flexible glass. There is no direct confirmation of this, but it is possible that Apple and Samsung worked on similar approaches in parallel. Especially since Samsung, according to rumors, is preparing its own smartphone in the Wide Fold format, similar to a passport, the release of which is expected in the fall of 2026 as a competitor to the iPhone Fold.

At the same time, Ice Universe draws attention to an important nuance: a display without a fold remains expensive to produce. Its appearance in mass-produced smartphones is possible only if Samsung’s Mobile Experience division is willing to pay much more for the technology. This issue is exacerbated by the rising cost of components, in particular DRAM, which, according to reports, could lead to higher prices for the Galaxy S26 line, as well as the upcoming Galaxy Fold8 and Galaxy Flip8.

The result is that the technology is ready, but the economic feasibility of its mass implementation remains questionable. Therefore, the first commercial smartphone without a visible fold will probably be the iPhone Fold, and not the next-generation Galaxy Fold. For Samsung, this is more evidence that the foldable smartphone market is entering a more mature phase of development than a sign of technological defeat.