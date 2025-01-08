CES 2025: new Samsung Odyssey OLED monitors support refresh rates up to 500Hz08.01.25
Samsung has announced a new series of Odyssey OLED monitors ahead of CES 2025. The lineup includes the Odyssey OLED G6, Odyssey OLED G8, and the innovative Odyssey 3D.
The Odyssey OLED G6 features a 27-inch QHD display with a record-breaking 500Hz refresh rate for OLED, making it ideal for esports. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.
The Odyssey OLED G8 is the world’s first 27-inch 4K OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports the same sync and HDR technologies as the G6, ensuring sharp images and smooth animations.
The Odyssey 3D is Samsung’s first glasses-free 3D OLED monitor. Available in 27-inch and 32-inch versions, 4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The model uses lens technology and a stereo camera for eye tracking, creating a 3D effect without additional devices. Prices and the start of sales of the new monitors will be announced later.
