CD Projekt RED sold the GOG store

CD Projekt RED has shed one of its most profitable assets. The company has officially sold 100% of its shares in the GOG digital store for PLN 90.7 million, finally taking the platform out of direct management.

The buyer was Michał Kicinski, a co-founder of CD Projekt and one of the people who were at the origins of GOG’s launch in 2008. The deal was fully financed separately and did not involve shares in CD Projekt RED itself. However, the studio and the store did not break up: the parties signed a separate distribution agreement, under which they continue to be released on GOG. Thus, the Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises retain their presence on the platform.

In an official statement, CD Projekt RED emphasized that the sale of the store allows the studio to focus on a key direction. Now the focus will be on developing games, creating rich stories and developing their own universes with the help of new high-quality projects.

How GOG will work further

GOG itself does not shy away from its basic principles after the change of ownership. The platform continues to work without DRM, with the possibility of offline installation and full user control over purchased games. The GOG Preservation Program, aimed at preserving games, is preserved, for the support of which a separate paid initiative Patrons was previously launched.

Mykhailo Kitsinsky, commenting on the agreement, noted that GOG’s philosophy has remained unchanged since its founding. According to him, the idea of ​​the service, as before, is that the purchased game belongs to the player and does not disappear later due to changing customers, compatibility problems or closed ecosystems. In the future, GOG plans to focus not only on classics, but also on new projects with a retro mood. Several of these games are already personally supported by Kicinski, and their release on the platform is expected in 2026.

What’s new at GOG

In an official statement, GOG also emphasized that the service will maintain independence in its operational activities and intends to strengthen the role of the community, planning new initiatives for 2026. At the same time, user data will not be transferred to third parties.

Recall that GOG previously publicly acknowledged modest financial performance. In the first 9 months of 2025, the store’s revenue amounted to PLN 143 million, but net profit was minimal – only PLN 910 thousand. PLN. The bulk of the income was directed to covering expenses, including game licensing and intellectual property management.

In light of this agreement, CD Projekt RED is freeing up resources to develop its own projects. The studio has increased the teams for The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 to 560 developers, and has also strengthened its staff with specialists who previously worked on Baldur’s Gate 3 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. According to the company’s latest statements, the new Witcher trilogy should be released within the next six.