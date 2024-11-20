Casio has released a watch with calculator functions in the style of the first Casio Mini model

Casio has introduced an updated version of its iconic calculator watch, inspired by the company’s first personal calculator, the Casio Mini, released in the early 1970s. The new model combines retro style with modern technologies and ecological materials.

The watch features an LCD display with a negative image and green symbols, as well as a keyboard with an original design, where the fonts are separated by thin grid lines. The red mode button is stylized as the calculator’s power indicator, which emphasizes the connection with the historical device.

The device supports basic mathematical operations – addition, subtraction, multiplication and division – with the ability to work with numbers up to eight digits. Additional features include dual time, alarm and stopwatch. The strap is made of biodegradable resin, which reduces the ecological footprint. The watch is waterproof and has a battery life of up to five years (model CR2016).

The history of the new version echoes the success of the original Casio Mini calculator, which in 1972 sold more than a million copies in the first 10 months of sales.

The updated watch comes in three colors: Black (CA-53WB-1B), Blue/Green (CA-53WB-3B) and Ivory (CA-53WB-8B). They cost $35.95 and are available for purchase now.

