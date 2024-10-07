Budget smartphone Honor 200 Smart on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 costs €220

Honor introduced the new budget smartphone Honor 200 Smart in Europe. This is the affordable version of the Honor 200 line, which includes the Honor 200, 200 Pro and 200 Lite. Honor 200 Smart is equipped with a 6.8-inch TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels that supports 16.7 million colors.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, making it a good choice for everyday tasks. The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

The battery capacity is 5200 mAh, with 35 W fast charging. The device supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. Available in Midnight Black and Forest Green colors at a price of €219.90 on Honor Global’s official website.