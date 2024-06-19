Budget Honor X6b het 90 Hz screen, MediaTek Helio G85 chip and 5200 mAh battery19.06.24
Honor introduced a new budget smartphone Honor X6b to the global market. It is equipped with a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
At the top of the screen there is a teardrop notch with a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor combined with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.
On the back of the device there is a main camera with 50 and 2 MP sensors, as well as an LED flash. The battery with a capacity of 5200 mAh supports charging with a power of 35 W. The Honor X6b is available in Forest Green, Starry Purple, Ocean Cyan and Midnight Black.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
So far, Android Auto is mostly about the comfort and safety of using data from a smartphone while driving. But could a car’s entertainment system become more useful?
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Budget Honor X6b het 90 Hz screen, MediaTek Helio G85 chip and 5200 mAh batteryHonor MediaTek smartphone
The Honor X6b smartphone is available in Forest Green, Starry Purple, Ocean Cyan and Midnight Black colors.
Ukraine has started the procedure of joining the single roaming zoneevents in Ukraine law roaming
Before the signing of this law, no country outside the EU had joined this policy, which makes it an important step for Ukraine in its integration with the European market.