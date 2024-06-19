Budget Honor X6b het 90 Hz screen, MediaTek Helio G85 chip and 5200 mAh battery

Honor introduced a new budget smartphone Honor X6b to the global market. It is equipped with a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

At the top of the screen there is a teardrop notch with a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor combined with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

On the back of the device there is a main camera with 50 and 2 MP sensors, as well as an LED flash. The battery with a capacity of 5200 mAh supports charging with a power of 35 W. The Honor X6b is available in Forest Green, Starry Purple, Ocean Cyan and Midnight Black.