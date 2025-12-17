Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley

17.12.25

Bentley Continental GT Speed Brabus

 

German tuning studio Brabus, previously focused mainly on models of the Daimler AG concern, has for the first time presented projects based on the Bentley Continental GT. These are two special versions – Brabus 900 Superblack and Brabus 900.

 

Bentley Continental GT Speed Brabus

 

Both modifications are equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbocharging and a hybrid superstructure, boosted to 900 hp and 1100 Nm of torque. The cars received a controlled exhaust system, carbon aerodynamic body kit and branded 20-inch Monoblock ZM Platinum Edition wheels. The interior offers individual decoration packages with a large number of unique details.

 

Bentley Continental GT Speed Brabus Bentley Continental GT Speed Brabus

 

The key difference between the versions is the body type and style: the Superblack is based on the Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​coupe in an all-black finish, while the Brabus 900 is based on the GTC convertible and painted in Pale Brown. Both models are made to order, and the cost and configuration are determined individually and are not officially disclosed.


Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley
