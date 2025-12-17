Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley

Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley17.12.25
German tuning studio Brabus, previously focused mainly on models of the Daimler AG concern, has for the first time presented projects based on the Bentley Continental GT. These are two special versions – Brabus 900 Superblack and Brabus 900.
Both modifications are equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbocharging and a hybrid superstructure, boosted to 900 hp and 1100 Nm of torque. The cars received a controlled exhaust system, carbon aerodynamic body kit and branded 20-inch Monoblock ZM Platinum Edition wheels. The interior offers individual decoration packages with a large number of unique details.
The key difference between the versions is the body type and style: the Superblack is based on the Bentley Continental GT Speed coupe in an all-black finish, while the Brabus 900 is based on the GTC convertible and painted in Pale Brown. Both models are made to order, and the cost and configuration are determined individually and are not officially disclosed.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley car
Bentley Brabus 900 Superblack and Brabus 900 are equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbocharging and a hybrid superstructure, boosted to 900 hp and 1100 Nm
ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix Asus monitor
Asus ROG on the eve of CES 2026 introduced the ROG Strix XG27JCG gaming monitor, which received a dual operating mode and, according to the company, became the first in its class
Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley
ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix
iRobot has declared bankruptcy
Digital Foundry’s Best Games of 2025
lifecell offers MNP subscribers to fix the tariff for 2 years
Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster
Google’s Disco browser can create web apps
Two Tomb Raider games announced at once
The new Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 will have galactic scale
Ayaneo Pocket Play is a gaming smartphone-slider
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced – KOTOR sequel?
On Android, you can now send video with emergency call