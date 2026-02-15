Boston Dynamics showed how the humanoid robot Atlas does new tricks

Boston Dynamics, together with researchers from the RAI Institute, has published a video recording in which the updated humanoid robot Atlas performs complex acrobatic elements. The demonstration was part of tests aimed at assessing the limits of the experimental version of the robot.

During the tests, Atlas managed to perform a combination of a backflip and a wheelie, maintaining balance and avoiding damage. The video also shows the learning process: the robot repeatedly falls, but gradually acquires the ability to independently stop the fall and stabilize the body position.

Running tests and refinement of movements

Judging by the published materials, teaching the robot to run faster turned out to be a more difficult task. During the experiments, Atlas repeatedly encountered obstacles and fell face forward, sometimes losing individual structural elements. Despite this, engineers managed to achieve a more natural gait.

Previously, the robot’s movements while walking looked too slow and unnatural, which limited its potential application in real conditions. During the refinement, the developers focused on improving balance and coordination to bring the dynamics of movement closer to human.

Transition to a commercial version of Atlas

Boston Dynamics reported that Atlas now exists in a modified version aimed at commercial use. This version differs from the research model and appears to be less complex in design. According to company representatives, the experimental version of the work has actually reached the limit of its capabilities.

The demonstration of acrobatic elements is considered by the developers as the final stage of testing the prototype. The company noted that the demonstration of complex tricks became a kind of test of the system’s capabilities before moving on to further development of the commercial platform.