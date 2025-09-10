Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 headphones get updated noise cancellation and $449 price10.09.25
Bose has introduced an updated version of its flagship full-size headphones – QuietComfort Ultra 2. The new product has received a modernized design and improved features for maximum comfort and high-quality audio listening.
Design and comfort
Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 have a redesigned design. Soft ear cushions and a reinforced headband provide comfort during hours of listening. Premium materials were used for the case, which enhances the overall impression of the device.
The headphones are available in classic Black and White Smoke colors, as well as new stylish shades of Driftwood Sand and Midnight Violet, allowing you to choose an option for any style.
Key features and improvements
Bose has implemented several key improvements in QuietComfort Ultra 2. The main innovation is the next-generation adaptive noise cancellation, which automatically adjusts to the environment, providing optimal silence even in noisy conditions.
The headphones support lossless audio via USB-C and are equipped with Immersive Audio mode, which creates the effect of presence and immerses the user in surround sound.
Battery life has been increased: with active noise cancellation, the headphones work up to 30 hours, without it – up to 45 hours. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Adaptive and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. In addition, there is fast charging via USB-C and the ability to listen to music while charging.
Another new feature is the Cinema Mode function, which increases the clarity of dialogue and makes voices sound more realistic, which is especially important for podcast and audiobook lovers.
Висновок
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 demonstrates the company’s commitment to maintaining its leadership position in the premium headphone market. The model combines improved noise cancellation, high-quality audio, long battery life and a high level of comfort.
Sales are scheduled to start on October 2, with a suggested retail price of $449. Pre-orders are now open.
