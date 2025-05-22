Bitcoin broke record again – value exceeded $111,000

On Thursday, May 22, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $111,886.41 before retreating to $111,012, CNBC reported.

Analysts attribute Bitcoin’s rise to a number of factors. According to James Butterfill, head of research at crypto investment company CoinShares, the positive dynamics are supported by improving market sentiment, optimism about the regulation of the crypto sphere in the United States, and continued high interest from institutional players. In addition, in times of economic uncertainty, Bitcoin is increasingly being perceived as an alternative to traditional financial instruments.

Among the key macroeconomic signals is the recent decision by Moody’s to reduce the sovereign credit rating of the United States, which has increased the attractiveness of digital assets as a hedge against risks associated with fiat currencies.

The crypto market has been favorably affected by recent regulatory developments. The GENIUS bill is being advanced in the US, aimed at creating clear rules for the stablecoin market. At the same time, the Donald Trump administration is taking steps towards the industry, in particular by involving advisor David Sachs, known for his support of the latest financial technologies, in the formation of crypto policy.

The recent position of JPMorgan has also become a signal for traditional banks. Its chairman Jamie Dimon, who has previously repeatedly criticized cryptocurrencies, said that the bank will allow clients to buy digital assets. This could be an important marker for the financial sector, which has so far been cautious about cryptocurrencies.