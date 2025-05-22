Bitcoin broke record again – value exceeded $111,00022.05.25
On Thursday, May 22, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $111,886.41 before retreating to $111,012, CNBC reported.
Analysts attribute Bitcoin’s rise to a number of factors. According to James Butterfill, head of research at crypto investment company CoinShares, the positive dynamics are supported by improving market sentiment, optimism about the regulation of the crypto sphere in the United States, and continued high interest from institutional players. In addition, in times of economic uncertainty, Bitcoin is increasingly being perceived as an alternative to traditional financial instruments.
Among the key macroeconomic signals is the recent decision by Moody’s to reduce the sovereign credit rating of the United States, which has increased the attractiveness of digital assets as a hedge against risks associated with fiat currencies.
The crypto market has been favorably affected by recent regulatory developments. The GENIUS bill is being advanced in the US, aimed at creating clear rules for the stablecoin market. At the same time, the Donald Trump administration is taking steps towards the industry, in particular by involving advisor David Sachs, known for his support of the latest financial technologies, in the formation of crypto policy.
The recent position of JPMorgan has also become a signal for traditional banks. Its chairman Jamie Dimon, who has previously repeatedly criticized cryptocurrencies, said that the bank will allow clients to buy digital assets. This could be an important marker for the financial sector, which has so far been cautious about cryptocurrencies.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro is a fresh model in the company’s line of headphones with an updated design and good battery life. Let’s tell you more.
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Bitcoin broke record again – value exceeded $111,000 bitcoin
Bitcoin price renewed its all-time high, reaching $111,886.41, before retreating slightly to $111,012. This is reported by CNBC.
Fractal Design launches Meshify 3 and Meshify 3 XL cases Fractal Design pc case
The Fractal Design Meshify 3 case measures 433x229x507 mm and weighs about 9 kg. It is compatible with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX and E-ATX motherboards.
Bitcoin broke record again – value exceeded $111,000
Fractal Design launches Meshify 3 and Meshify 3 XL cases
Nvidia showed new solutions for data centers
Doom: The Dark Ages sets series record for first week
Google overtakes IBM in number of AI patents
Acer Monitors at Computex 2025: Predator, Nitro and ProCreator
Huawei introduces laptops with foldable and touch OLED displays
Logitech gaming devices sale in Ukraine with discounts up to 40%
Windows 11 will get a new icon on the taskbar
Acer Swift Edge 14 AI – compact laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9
Samsung will make some AI features of Galaxy Gallery paid
Joy-Con in Nintendo Switch 2 will get a controller search function