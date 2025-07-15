Bitcoin breaks records again. The price of the cryptocurrency has exceeded $123 thousand.15.07.25
In less than a week, Bitcoin has renewed its all-time high, rising from $112,000 to $123,000. The rise in the rate has provided significant interest in cryptocurrency ETFs: July 11 saw the largest daily inflow of funds in 2025 — $1.18 billion, according to analysts.
According to the forecast of the chief operating officer of the BTSE crypto exchange, the BTC rate may reach $125,000 in the coming months. He noted that against the background of global trade risks associated with US policy — in particular, Donald Trump’s rhetoric towards the EU and Mexico — the cryptocurrency may face . However, according to him, the activity of institutional investors helps to smooth out possible fluctuations and indicates a stable long-term interest in the asset.
Additional support for Bitcoin is provided by the discussion of new cryptocurrency legislation in the US. On July 15, the House of Representatives will begin what is known as Crypto Week, a series of hearings and votes on a number of bills regulating the digital asset industry.
The key goal of the initiatives is to establish more transparent and predictable rules for the crypto market. These steps are supported by US President Donald Trump, who is a supporter of cryptocurrencies and is publicly associated with a number of blockchain projects.
Of particular interest is the Genius Act, which could introduce federal restrictions on the circulation of stablecoins pegged to the US dollar and lay the groundwork for the legal issuance of digital dollars by private companies.
According to the forecast of the operations director of the BTSE crypto exchange, the BTC rate may reach $125,000 in the coming months.
