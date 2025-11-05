Bigme HiBreak S smartphone with E Ink screen costs $280

Bigme has introduced its new smartphone HiBreak S, which features an electronic ink (E Ink) display. The model is available in two versions – with a monochrome screen and a color Kaleido 3 panel, and is positioned as a device for those who value their eyes when reading and working with text.

The Bigme HiBreak S smartphone is equipped with a 5.84-inch E Ink display with a refresh rate of 24 Hz. The screen supports 36-level color temperature settings, which allows you to adjust the backlight for any lighting conditions. The monochrome version has a resolution of 1440×720 pixels, and the color Kaleido 3 has a resolution of 480×240 pixels, which is typical for this type of panel. Videos and games on such screens look modest, but they are ideal for reading, taking notes or browsing social networks.

Bigme HiBreak S is not a reader, but a full-fledged smartphone with support for 4G LTE and two SIM cards. Inside, an octa-core processor works, which complements 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. For those who do not have enough, there is a slot for memory cards up to 1 TB.

The cameras in the device are basic, but sufficient for everyday tasks – 13 MP main and 5 MP front. Power is provided by a 3300 mAh battery, which, given the low power consumption of the E-Ink display, should provide a long time of operation without recharging.

HiBreak S runs on Android 14 and has full access to Google Play, so users can install any applications without restrictions. The smartphone is available in black and white, and its price is $249 for the monochrome model and $279 for the color Kaleido 3.

Thus, the Bigme HiBreak S combines the functionality of a modern Android smartphone with the comfort of reading on a “paper” screen. This is a device for those who want to stay online, but want to minimize the strain on their eyes.