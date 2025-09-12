Big Steam update in September. What’s new?

Valve has released a September update to the Steam client, which affected several areas at once: in-game overlay, Big Picture mode, library and general functionality.

The main changes are related to performance and user-friendliness of the interface. In In-Game Overlay, the company optimized rendering, thanks to which the performance monitor with FPS graph now works noticeably faster in games on modern APIs, such as Vulkan, DirectX 12 and OpenGL shader pipeline. Additionally, incorrect FPS display in projects with DLSS support has been fixed, the interface readability has been improved when scaling the display above one hundred percent, and the ability to display processor temperature on Windows and Linux has been added, which in the case of Windows requires the installation of a kernel driver.

Noticeable changes have also affected the sphere of accessibility. In desktop mode, a new settings menu has appeared, focused on users with special needs. It includes a high-contrast mode for better visibility, options for reducing animations and adjusting the interface scale. The developers have redesigned many elements to better interact with screen readers and other assistive tools, making the client more convenient for people with impaired vision.

The Big Picture mode has also received a fix. Now the user avatar is displayed correctly even in online mode, and the problem with the page shifting when scrolling through the buttons on the game page has been fixed.

Other Steam innovations

Steam Trade Protection: notification about cancellation of operations by the protection system.

Library: Customization tab – custom artwork and your own titles for games.

macOS 11 Big Sur: warning about the end of support from October 15, 2025.

Steam Store: the width of the main column has been increased to 1200 pixels for large monitors.

Many minor fixes (zooming, text, visual bugs).

Along with these changes, Valve has fixed a number of minor bugs related to zooming, text, and visual interface elements, as well as improved the overall stability of the client.