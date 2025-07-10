Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 headphones last 60 hours and have ANC10.07.25
Beyerdynamic has introduced the second generation of its Aventho 100 wireless over-ear headphones. The first version of the model was released in 2017, and now the brand is bringing it back with updated electronics, while maintaining the brand’s vintage style, reminiscent of the 70s.
The Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 are equipped with the same 45 mm speakers as the original, but have received more modern Bluetooth 5.4 support, improved voice quality and significantly increased battery life – up to 60 hours without ANC and 40 hours with active noise cancellation after 1 minute.
Features of Beyerdynamic Aventho 100:
- Sound: aptX Lossless and Adaptive support, improved noise cancellation on calls (Qualcomm cVc)
- Connectivity: simultaneous work with two devices
- Materials: reinforced metal frame, wear-resistant fabric braid, removable ear pads
- Control: via Beyerdynamic (ANC adjustment, equalizer)
- Additionally: 3.5mm AUX input included, replaceable ear pads
The headphones are now available in Europe and Canada for €199 (approximately $220). Sales in the US will begin at a later date.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 headphones last 60 hours and have ANC Bluetooth earphones
Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 are equipped with 4.5 mm speakers, Bluetooth 5.4 and significantly increased battery life.
Ploopy Knob – high-precision scrolling controller for PC computer
Ploopy Knob – a miniature encoder designed for precise parameter control in professional applications
Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 headphones last 60 hours and have ANC
Ploopy Knob – high-precision scrolling controller for PC
Samsung Galaxy Flip7 has screen covers entire body panel
Apple’s App Store revenue is growing, but games no longer dominate
Sony Bravia projectors support 4K and 120 FPS
Bentley changed emblem design for the fifth time in its history
NVIDIA overtook Apple and Microsoft in capitalization
DJI FlyCart 100 – drone with 80 kg load capacity cost $12,500