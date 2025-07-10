Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 headphones last 60 hours and have ANC

Beyerdynamic has introduced the second generation of its Aventho 100 wireless over-ear headphones. The first version of the model was released in 2017, and now the brand is bringing it back with updated electronics, while maintaining the brand’s vintage style, reminiscent of the 70s.

The Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 are equipped with the same 45 mm speakers as the original, but have received more modern Bluetooth 5.4 support, improved voice quality and significantly increased battery life – up to 60 hours without ANC and 40 hours with active noise cancellation after 1 minute.

Features of Beyerdynamic Aventho 100:

Sound: aptX Lossless and Adaptive support, improved noise cancellation on calls (Qualcomm cVc)

Connectivity: simultaneous work with two devices

Materials: reinforced metal frame, wear-resistant fabric braid, removable ear pads

Control: via Beyerdynamic (ANC adjustment, equalizer)

Additionally: 3.5mm AUX input included, replaceable ear pads

The headphones are now available in Europe and Canada for €199 (approximately $220). Sales in the US will begin at a later date.