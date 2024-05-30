Bethesda has already earned almost $80 million from the Fallout series

The release of the Fallout series on Amazon Prime Video has caused a significant increase in interest in the series of video games of the same name. Last month, Bethesda announced that the Fallout 76 multiplayer project had a million concurrent players. The success of the series, which was renewed for a second season, brought the company tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

Web resource VG Insights conducted an analysis to calculate how much Bethesda earned thanks to the release of the Fallout series. In their study, they took into account sales of the series’ games, microtransactions, and licensing deductions from Amazon. Amazon paid about $30 million for the right to film a series from the popular game franchise. Sales of Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 brought Bethesda $22 million and $16 million respectively, with in-game purchases adding another $12 million. Thus, the total profit of the company was about $80 million.

Experts say that the rights to Fallout could bring Bethesda hundreds of millions of dollars in the future as the popularity of the franchise continues to grow.