In today's review, we will compare three interesting representatives of the higher segment of smart watches for sports — Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, Garmin Instinct 3 and Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro.

They are all designed for users who lead an active lifestyle. However, each of them differs in design, ergonomics, interface accents, autonomy and features of supported sports modes. In this article, we will take a closer look at how these watches are trying to become reliable companions for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and fans of smart wearable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra

With its new generation of smartwatches, Samsung attempted to create its own answer to the Apple Watch Ultra—and the result is perhaps the most rugged accessory in the line’s history. The inspiration from Apple’s design is unmistakable: the model retains the same square-angled case and large proportions, though the round screen still distinguishes the Galaxy Watch from its competitors. The watch appears heavy, and its thickness further enhances this impression—despite its still being smaller than the Apple Watch.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts 10ATM water resistance, compared to 5ATM for the regular Watch7, and is MIL-STD-810H certified, confirming its resistance to vibration, temperature changes, and pressure. These features make it the most rugged Samsung watch.

The 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display (480×480 pixels) supports dynamic refresh rate down to 1 Hz and a claimed brightness of 3000 nits. These figures are difficult to verify in real-world conditions, but visibility in direct sunlight is indeed high.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra’s hardware includes an Exynos W1000 chip built using a 3nm process, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. It supports Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3, LTE with eSIM, and can be used with a separate number or as a single number with a smartphone.

The biggest upgrade is a larger battery. Its capacity has increased from 300 to 590 mAh, almost double that of the base model. This should theoretically provide up to 60 hours of battery life with moderate use and approximately 48 hours in workout mode.

The main technological upgrade is the new Samsung BioActive 3-in-1 biosensor, which works in conjunction with the Samsung Health app. It provides increased accuracy in heart rate, blood oxygen, and ECG measurements. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the first Samsung device to be FDA-certified for sleep tracking and sleep apnea diagnostics.

Garmin Instinct 3

The Garmin Instinct 3 watch features an AMOLED display. However, the manufacturer has not added touch controls, a controversial feature for a modern device. The series also includes a solar panel version – the Instinct 3 Solar.

Garmin offers two models – 45mm and 50mm – both with updated polymer cases and removable QuickFit straps. The key innovation is the Multi-Band GNSS system with SatIQ technology, which automatically selects the optimal GPS mode based on the environment. Navigation features include point-to-point routing, elevation profiles, weather alerts, and basic return-to-start functionality. However, full mapping is still not available, unlike the more expensive Fenix ​​series.

In terms of sports capabilities, the Instinct 3 replicates the key features of the Instinct 2, including recovery recommendations, training plans, strain metrics, and HRV status. The update adds interval training, Focus Loading, and muscle maps with exercise animations. However, specialized metrics such as Endurance Score and Hill Score remain exclusive to the Fenix ​​line.

The watch uses a Garmin Gen 4 optical sensor to measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It lacks ECG support and the new Elevate sensor. In terms of GPS and tracking accuracy, the model demonstrates consistent results – the difference compared to more expensive Garmin devices is minimal.

Battery life depends on the screen type and the selected mode. The manufacturer claims up to 18 days of battery life for the AMOLED version in smartwatch mode and up to 7 days with the display always on. In tests, the battery lasted for about 5 days of active use. When using GPS with Multi-Band, the battery drains approximately 6-7% per hour, which equates to 17 hours of continuous tracking.

The 100m water resistance remains unchanged, as does the high impact resistance of the case. The watch is not designed for diving, but is suitable for all types of travel and sports. The case includes an LED flashlight, activated by double-pressing the CTRL button.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro smartwatch case is made of grade 5 titanium (Ti-6Al-4V), a material commonly used in aviation and precision mechanics. The bezel and buttons are also made of titanium, while the side elements are made of reinforced polymer.

According to the manufacturer, the watch remains functional in temperatures down to -30°C and has a water resistance rating of 10 ATM, making it suitable for diving to depths of up to 45 meters. Compared to previous models in the series, the construction is more robust, and the temperature resistance is higher.

A significant change is the AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The screen measures 1.5 inches diagonally and features Always-On mode.

The device runs the new Zepp OS 5.0 operating system. It features an improved interface, offline navigation support, the ability to download topographic maps, create routes, and export data to Strava and TrainingPeaks. It has 26 GB of storage, some of which is dedicated to maps and music. The watch is equipped with a barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and thermometer for measuring skin and ambient temperature.

The BioTracker 6.0 optical sensor measures heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and stress levels. Additionally, the BioCharge feature has been added, which estimates the user’s overall energy reserves on a scale from 0 to 100, taking into account sleep and physical activity.

New features include a built-in speaker and microphone, Bluetooth calling support, and the Zepp Flow voice assistant. A two-color LED flashlight (white and red) is included for use in low-light conditions.

The battery capacity is 700 mAh for the 48mm version and 640 mAh for the 44mm version. The claimed battery life is up to 25 and 17 days, respectively, with active GPS usage reaching 38 and 29 hours. Charging is via a magnetic USB Type-C connector.

Parameter Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Garmin Instinct 3 Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro Size / weight 47×47×12.1 mm, ≈60 g 45 mm, ≈53 g 48×48×14 mm, ≈52 g Display 1.5″ Super AMOLED 480×480 AMOLED, high brightness 1.5″ AMOLED sapphire Battery / battery life 590 mAh ≈ 3 days (normal), up to 100 hours in power saving mode Up to 18 days (45 mm) / 24 days (50 mm) Up to 25 days (48 mm) / 17 days (44 mm) Materials / Protection Titanium, sapphire, 10 ATM / IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Polymer, 10 ATM, MIL-STD-810H Titanium, sapphire, 10 ATM, MIL-STD-810H Navigation Dual GPS (L1 + L5) Multi-band GNSS Dual GPS L1 + L5 Operating system Wear OS with One UI Watch 6 Proprietary Garmin OS Zepp OS 3.5 Features AI fitness, LTE, ECG, temperature, SOS Sports, navigation, solar charging (in some versions) 180+ modes, music, Offline maps, speaker, and microphone. Price ≈ 14,500 UAH ≈ 16,000 UAH ≈ 20,000 UAH

