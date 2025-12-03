Belkin launches 70W BoostCharge Pro GaN charger

Belkin has introduced a new BoostCharge Pro 3-Port GaN Wall Charger, which combines compact dimensions with high power.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-Port GaN Wall Charger is equipped with three ports – two USB-C and one USB-A – and is capable of delivering up to 70 W when connecting a single device. Thanks to support for the PD 3.1 and PPS standards, the adapter provides fast and safe charging voltage for modern smartphones and laptops. For example, the iPhone 16 Pro can be charged to 50% in just 27 minutes, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 – in 26 minutes.

When connecting multiple devices, the power is automatically distributed: two devices receive 45 W and 25/22.5 W, respectively, and with three connected gadgets – 45 W, 12 W and 12 W.

BoostCharge Pro 3-Port is made using GaN technology, which made it possible to make the device compact – its dimensions are 41.9×38.1×54.1 mm, and its weight is 104 grams. The foldable plug makes it easy to use the adapter on trips, and the minimalist design makes it convenient for everyday use.

The charger is already available for sale on Amazon and in the official Belkin store for $ 39.99.