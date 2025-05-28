Bayraktar Kizilelma – attack drone already tested in Turkey28.05.25
Turkish manufacturer Baykar has successfully conducted flight tests of the fourth prototype of the Bayraktar Kizilelma strike drone. The company reported this on its official page on the X social network.
The tests were conducted at the Çorla air base. As part of the test flight, the drone performed a takeoff and a series of aerodynamic maneuvers to check the operation of manual control systems.
According to preliminary information, the prototype, designated PT-4, is equipped with a Ukrainian AI-322F turbojet engine with an afterburner, developed by the Ivchenko-Progress enterprise. Such an engine allows the drone to reach supersonic speeds and maintain high maneuverability. The agreement on the supply of these power plants, as well as less powerful modifications without afterburner, was signed in 2021 at the SAHA Expo exhibition.
In the long term, it is expected that the first serial Kizilelma drones will enter service with the Turkish Navy by 2026. They are intended for use from the universal landing ship TCG Anadolu, including performing combat missions from its deck.
According to the developer, Bayraktar Kizilelma will be equipped with the following characteristics:
- turbojet engine;
- maximum take-off weight – up to 8.5 tons;
- carrying capacity – up to 1.5 tons of combat equipment (including guided missiles and aerial bombs);
- possibility of automatic take-off and landing;
- control within direct visibility or using satellite communication;
- cruising speed – 0.6 Mach, maximum – 0.9 Mach;
- range – about 926 km;
- operating altitude – 7600 meters, ceiling limit – 13,700 meters;
- built-in radar system with active phased arrays for target detection.
The Kizilelma project has been implemented since 2021 and is financed exclusively from Baykar’s own funds. Given the stated characteristics, the drone approaches the capabilities of light fighters and can be used to solve a wide range of combat missions, including operations with a high degree of autonomy.
Bayraktar KIZILELMA prototype, designated PT-4, is equipped with a Ukrainian AI-322F turbojet engine with an afterburner
