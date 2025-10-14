Battlefield 6 sets record on first day of release: 747k concurrent players

Electronic Arts launched Battlefield 6 with a stunning success – it is not only the most powerful start in the history of the franchise, but also one of the most successful releases among shooters in general. Within a few hours of its release, the game entered the top 3 most popular games on Steam, gathering 747 thousand simultaneous players on this platform alone.

According to insider Kami, Battlefield 6 has already set a record as the most popular paid shooter of all time, although there is no official confirmation yet. For comparison: this result is only slightly inferior to such giants as Baldur’s Gate 3 (875 thousand) and Hogwarts Legacy (879 thousand).

Peak online Battlefield 6 — 747 thousand players on Steam.

This is significantly higher than during the open beta (520k), which means that the total number of players has increased by over 220k.

And that’s just Steam data. The game is also available on the EA App, Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, so the total number of players could already exceed several million.

Return to the classics and technical features

Battlefield 6 was in many ways a return to the roots of the series. The developers abandoned the controversial "specialist" system from Battlefield 2042, returning to the familiar classic military style, reminiscent of Battlefield 3 and Bad Company 2.

The Battlefield Labs initiative played a key role in this – an open testing program where real players helped in development, as implemented in Star Citizen. Thanks to this, EA received feedback directly from the community.

The beta version received high ratings and excellent server stability even before the release.

Optimization and performance

Battlefield 6 is the first AAA game in recent years to be optimized for high frame rates without ray tracing. The developers focused not on visuals, but on performance, which allows the game to run even on 5-year-old mid-range PCs without losing gameplay quality.

The minimum system requirements turned out to be quite affordable, and the game engine scales well for different hardware. This opened the door to a huge audience of gamers and became one of the reasons for the explosive online growth.