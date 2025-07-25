Battlefield 6 – first trailer and multiplayer details released

Electronic Arts has released the debut trailer for Battlefield 6. This time, the enemy will be the private military company Pax Armata, which is openly fighting NATO and its allies under the slogan: “Our protection is your peace”.

The video shows large-scale battles – ground and air, the use of drones, tanks and massive airstrikes. The developers say that this will be “the largest war” in the history of the series. The game will receive an updated vehicle control system and enhanced interaction between classes.

One of the most discussed features is the weapon system tied to player classes. Unlike previous games, Battlefield 6 presents a hybrid approach. According to David Sirland, Lead Producer at Battlefield Studios, the open beta will feature two playlist options:

Closed Weapon Playlist: This allows each class to use only their signature weapon.

Open Weapon Playlist: Allows players to use any weapon, regardless of class.

The project is being led by a unified team led by Vince Zampela, one of the creators of Modern Warfare, Titanfall and Apex Legends. Several studios are involved in the development: DICE (responsible for multiplayer), EA Motive (story campaign), Criterion Games (content and technical support), and Ripple Effect, which is working on Portal mode and new game formats.

The authors emphasize the change in approach: instead of racing for a release, they are betting on quality and constant dialogue with players. The Battlefield Labs program has already been launched, where the community can test early versions of the game and share feedback.

The gameplay, including multiplayer battles, is promised to be shown on July 31. The release date has not yet been announced.