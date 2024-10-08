Baseus Power Bank PicoGo 10,000 mAh got a built-in cable and 45 W fast charging08.10.24
Baseus has announced the new 10,000mAh PicoGo Portable Power Bank. The device is available in black and comes with a built-in USB-C cable that supports fast charging up to 45W. At the stage of pre-orders, the price is $39.99, and after the start of official sales, it will increase to $49.99.
Baseus PicoGo can simultaneously charge three devices via built-in USB-C and two additional ports – USB-C and USB-A. At the same time, the built-in cable and USB-C port provide charging at a power of up to 45 W, and USB-A – up to 22.5 W. There is a display on the case that shows the charge level, but without detailed information about the power of each port.
Baseus emphasizes the compatibility of the new battery with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and wireless headphones. The device is also equipped with a security system with 7-point verification to ensure reliable and safe charging.
