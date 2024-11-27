Baseus MC1 headphones have 360° sound technology, a triple magnetic diaphragm and 40 hours of battery life27.11.24
Baseus has released new MC1 over-ear headphones aimed at the affordable price segment. At $37, they offer a good set of features for their capabilities.
The headphones have an open fit, which makes them comfortable for prolonged use. The ear cups are made of soft silicone, adapting to the shape of the ears, providing comfort and reliable fixation.
Baseus MC1 headphones are equipped with
- Tri-magnet composite diaphragm drivers deliver deep bass, detailed midrange, and clear highs.
- AI Dynamic Bass Enhancement algorithm performs 48,000 tests per second to optimize low frequencies.
- BISA spatial enhancement technologies create 360-degree surround sound.
The headphones use reverse noise cancellation combined with the DNN Deep Sense algorithm.
- Bluetooth 5.4 for a stable connection at a distance of up to 10 meters.
- Up to 40 hours of operation with a charging case.
- Charging via Type-C.
The headphones are available in two colors – Starlight White and Interstellar Black. Physical buttons are provided for control, which makes them easier to use.
Baseus has introduced the GoPlay 1 Max wired full-size headphones for around $21, available on JD.com. The headset is equipped with 40mm dual speakers that deliver clear sound with deep bass, and SNR technology reduces background noise, which helps you better perceive game audio signals.
The headphones have mesh ear pads for comfortable wearing and an adjustable headband with a metal frame for a comfortable fit. The microphone is detachable and omnidirectional, with the ability to flexibly adjust for clear voice transmission. Controls include a volume wheel, microphone switch and power toggle.
The headphones are compatible with PCs, consoles and mobile devices via a 3.5mm jack, weigh 258g and reproduce sound in the range of 20Hz to 20kHz with a sensitivity of 102dB.
