Baseus has launched the Nomos series of combined wireless chargers29.10.24
Baseus has introduced a series of new Nomos wireless chargers that combine high power, compact size and support for multiple devices at the same time.
Baseus Nomos 5-in-1 Desktop Charger Qi2 140 W
With a total power of 140W, this combo charger has a retractable USB-C cable that supports charging up to 100W. There’s also a 15W wireless charging stand that folds and holds your smartphone with magnets. The charger is equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, which allows you to charge up to five devices at the same time. A screen displaying charging parameters is provided for charging control. The cost of the device is $150, and discounts apply at the start of sales.
Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Charging Station Qi2 67W
This slim charging station supports simultaneous connection of up to eight devices. Wired charging provides power up to 67 W, and wireless charging – up to 15 W. The compact design is complemented by a detachable one and a half meter power cable, and the wireless charger itself can be lifted and folded as needed. The price of the device is $90.
Baseus Nomos Magnetic Power Bank Qi2 45 W 10000 mAh
The 10,000 mAh power bank supports magnetic attachment and can charge up to three devices simultaneously. It provides 15W wireless charging and up to 45W wired charging. The device has a built-in stand, a digital display and compact dimensions of 106 x 67.8 x 19.6 mm. The cost is $82.
Baseus Nomos Retractable USB-C Cable 100 W 1.5 m
The retractable USB-C cable supports charging power up to 100W and has six fixed positions to adjust the length up to 1.5 meters. Both ends of the cable are pulled simultaneously when pulling on one of the ends. The price of the cable is $25.
The Nomos series offers versatile charging solutions suitable for both home and travel thanks to its high quality and variety of connectivity options.
