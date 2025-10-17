Baseus EnerGeek GX11 – portable battery with built-in 4G router17.10.25
Baseus has announced a new hybrid device EnerGeek GX11, which combines three functions in one case: an external battery with a capacity of 20,000 mAh, a 67 W charger and a 4G mobile hotspot.
The device is made in a compact case and is positioned as a universal assistant for travelers, journalists, businessmen and gamers who value stable connection and fast charging.
Key features of Baseus EnerGeek GX11:
- Battery capacity: 20,000 mAh
- Charging power: up to 67 W (USB-C PD and USB-A QC)
- Mobile connection: 4G with CloudSIM from uCloudlink
- Internet speed: up to 150 Mbps for reception, 50 Mbps for transmission
- Support 13 global frequency bands, compatible with ATT, T-Mobile, Verizon and other operators
- The ability to simultaneously connect three devices and distribute the Internet to 10 devices
CloudSIM technology allows EnerGeek GX11 to automatically connect to local networks in more than 150 countries, which eliminates the need for a physical SIM card and reduces roaming costs. The device is available on the official Baseus website and from partners for about $130.
Baseus announced a new hybrid device EnerGeek GX11, which combines three functions in one case
