Baseus EnerGeek GX11 – portable battery with built-in 4G router

Baseus has announced a new hybrid device EnerGeek GX11, which combines three functions in one case: an external battery with a capacity of 20,000 mAh, a 67 W charger and a 4G mobile hotspot.

The device is made in a compact case and is positioned as a universal assistant for travelers, journalists, businessmen and gamers who value stable connection and fast charging.

Key features of Baseus EnerGeek GX11:

Battery capacity: 20,000 mAh

Charging power: up to 67 W (USB-C PD and USB-A QC)

Mobile connection: 4G with CloudSIM from uCloudlink

Internet speed: up to 150 Mbps for reception, 50 Mbps for transmission

Support 13 global frequency bands, compatible with ATT, T-Mobile, Verizon and other operators

The ability to simultaneously connect three devices and distribute the Internet to 10 devices

CloudSIM technology allows EnerGeek GX11 to automatically connect to local networks in more than 150 countries, which eliminates the need for a physical SIM card and reduces roaming costs. The device is available on the official Baseus website and from partners for about $130.