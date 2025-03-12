Ayaneo introduced the Pocket Micro Classic portable console with retro games

The Ayaneo company introduced a new Pocket Micro Classic portable console aimed at fans of retro games. This model is a simplified version of the Ayaneo Pocket Micro, released in the summer of 2024. Unlike the previous version, the Pocket Micro Classic does not have analog sticks — instead, it is equipped with standard buttons, triggers, and a crosshair, which gives the device a classic look.

The console is equipped with a 3.5-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 640p and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The MediaTek Helio G99 processor is used to emulate popular retro systems such as NES, SNES and Sega Genesis. The operating system is AYASpace, based on Android 13.

Other features of the device include support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as a USB-C port for data transfer at a speed of 480 Mbit/s. The console is also equipped with a microSD card slot. The gadget will be available in three colors: Magic Black, Retro Gray and Retro Gold. Pre-order is already open.