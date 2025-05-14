Audio-Technica releases retro-style Bluetooth-enabled vinyl record player14.05.25
Japanese company Audio-Technica has announced a special series of vinyl players Sound Burger, created in collaboration with the fashion brand Wind and Sea. The model received the index AT-SB727 WS and combines vintage design of the 1980s with modern features.
Audio-Technica Sound Burger, first released in 1982, has retained the brand name, but now supports Bluetooth, is equipped with a battery for 12 hours of battery life and is charged via USB-C. The device can play records at 33 and 45 rpm and connect to both speakers and wireless headphones. The built-in pickup is Audio-Technica’s own development.
As part of the collaboration, a T-shirt and a bag in the style of Wind and Sea, a Japanese brand inspired by the surf culture of San Diego and street fashion of the 1990s, were also presented. It was founded by stylist Takashi Kumagai in 2018.
The player will cost 39,600 yen (~$270). Sales will start on May 12 on the official Audio-Technica website and on Amazon Japan. Clothing can be ordered from May 12 to 18 on the A-T Accessories website, delivery is expected in July.
Earlier, Audio-Technica introduced another exclusive novelty – a headset with the image of Darth Vader, decorated in traditional Japanese style. It comes with a decorative stand and a wooden box with the symbols of the Galactic Empire.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Audio-Technica releases retro-style Bluetooth-enabled vinyl record player audio Bluetooth
The Audio-Technica Sound Burger, first released in 1982, retains the signature shape but now supports Bluetooth and features a 12-hour battery life
Suneast Nano is the smallest USB Type-C flash drives in the world memory drive USB Type-C
The cost of the Suneast Nano flash drive depends on the memory capacity: the 128 GB version costs about $29, the 256 GB version costs $49, and the 512 GB model costs $89.
Suneast Nano is the smallest USB Type-C flash drives in the world
Metal Gear games have sold over 62.9 million copies since 1987
Figma gets new AI tools, subscription tripled in price
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – company’s thinnest flagship
Razer Clio – ear cushion for gamers
Mafia: The Old Country system requirements revealed
LinkedIn’s AI help users find jobs
Alienware Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X – “affordable” gaming laptops
Spotify has rolled out a major app update for Premium users
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition – tablet for military