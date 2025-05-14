Audio-Technica releases retro-style Bluetooth-enabled vinyl record player

Japanese company Audio-Technica has announced a special series of vinyl players Sound Burger, created in collaboration with the fashion brand Wind and Sea. The model received the index AT-SB727 WS and combines vintage design of the 1980s with modern features.

Audio-Technica Sound Burger, first released in 1982, has retained the brand name, but now supports Bluetooth, is equipped with a battery for 12 hours of battery life and is charged via USB-C. The device can play records at 33 and 45 rpm and connect to both speakers and wireless headphones. The built-in pickup is Audio-Technica’s own development.

As part of the collaboration, a T-shirt and a bag in the style of Wind and Sea, a Japanese brand inspired by the surf culture of San Diego and street fashion of the 1990s, were also presented. It was founded by stylist Takashi Kumagai in 2018.

The player will cost 39,600 yen (~$270). Sales will start on May 12 on the official Audio-Technica website and on Amazon Japan. Clothing can be ordered from May 12 to 18 on the A-T Accessories website, delivery is expected in July.

Earlier, Audio-Technica introduced another exclusive novelty – a headset with the image of Darth Vader, decorated in traditional Japanese style. It comes with a decorative stand and a wooden box with the symbols of the Galactic Empire.