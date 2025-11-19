Audi unveiled concept of its first Formula 1 racing car

In 2026, Audi will debut in Formula 1 for the first time with its own works team and its own power plant developed in Germany. As part of the announcement at the Audi Brand Experience Center in Munich, the company presented the R26 concept, which reflects the new visual identity of the brand.

The R26 concept is distinguished by minimalist graphic surfaces and clear lines that harmoniously blend with the shapes of the racing car. The color palette includes titanium, carbon black and red shades, and the red rings have become a characteristic element of the new Audi style. The brand’s Chief Creative Officer Massimo Fraschella noted that the design of the R26 not only symbolizes the Audi F1 team, but also influences the company’s production cars in the future.

Development of the Audi F1 car

The development of the power plant for Formula 1 has been underway since spring 2022. It includes a 1.6-liter V6 turbo engine, the ERS energy recovery system with ES energy storage and MGU-K electric motor-generator, as well as the CU-K electronic control unit. The gearbox is being developed separately in Neuburg. The new technical regulations are aimed at greater compatibility with road cars and provide for increased power for the electric motor, which in the future will have comparable performance to the internal combustion engine, which will run on sustainable fuel from 2026. Since 2022, Audi has been working in this area with the British BP.

The racing cars are assembled at the Formula 1 plant in Hinwil (Switzerland), where racing events are planned and organized. Since summer 2025, the Audi F1 technology office has been operating in Bicester (Great Britain). The team has received support from three global partners: Adidas, BP and Revolut, with the latter becoming the title sponsor. Audi acquired the Swiss concern Sauber Group to participate in Formula 1, which allowed it to attract investment from the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar.

Who runs the Audi team

The project is led by experienced Formula 1 managers: former Ferrari boss Matti Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley, who report to Audi CEO Gernot Dellner. The team also includes experienced German driver Nico Hulkenberg and young Brazilian talent Gabriel Bortoletto.

The official presentation of the team will take place in January 2026. After that, the first closed test drives of the new generation of cars will take place in Barcelona, ​​and in February the factory team will conduct the first public tests on the track in Bahrain. Audi’s Formula 1 debut will take place at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6 to 8, 2026.