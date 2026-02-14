Audi A6 e-tron 2026 and Q6 e-tron 2027 will again receive steering wheel buttons, ChatGPT support and pothole data sharing

Audi has announced the modernization of the electric models Audi A6 e-tron and Audi Q6 e-tron 2027 model year. The changes reflect a review of the approach to controlling vehicle functions and interfaces in the cabin. In recent years, many automakers have transferred key controls to touch displays, but this trend has drawn criticism from drivers who found it more difficult to interact with the car while driving. Now Audi is returning physical buttons and scroll wheels to the steering wheel to simplify control and increase convenience on trips. Previously, similar solutions have already been introduced by Hyundai and Volkswagen.

Interface and new display modes

The interior of the updated electric cars has a modified user interface. The company used the screen design previously used in the more compact Q3 model. It features fewer icons and a more streamlined structure, allowing you to find the functions you need faster and less distracted from the road.

The digital instrument cluster has three display options. The driver can choose between a traditional mode with round dials, a full-screen navigation map, or an interface with driver assistance system data. This approach allows you to adapt the display of information to different driving scenarios.

Drive modes and updates

The sports version of the Audi S6 e-tron has received a new Dynamic Plus mode, which involves controlled lateral sliding of the car. The system activates all-wheel drive and electronic brake control, allowing the car to drift under the control of electronics. A racing interface with a lap timer is activated in the cabin.

For everyday driving, a new assistant is provided based on artificial intelligence. It analyzes the driver’s actions, including pressing the pedals, and automatically selects the optimal driving mode. Thus, the car gradually adapts to the owner’s driving style.

Changes in the braking system and energy recovery

The technical update also affected the braking system. In the Audi A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron 2027 models, the possibility of a complete stop of the car is implemented solely due to the electric motors. In many electric cars, friction brakes are connected in the last meters before stopping, but in this case the recuperation system is able to convert more kinetic energy back into electricity. This allows to increase the overall efficiency of energy use.

Driver and data exchange

The driver assistance software functions have been significantly improved. On the highway, a lane change can be initiated by turning on the turn signal: the system independently checks the safety of the maneuver and controls the steering. The car also reads road signs and automatically adjusts the speed limits.

Audi cars can exchange data with each other via this. If one of the cars detects a serious pothole on the road, the information is passed on to the other cars so that they can reduce their speed in advance. This data exchange is designed to increase safety and reduce the risk of injury.

New parking functions and built-in video recorder

Parking capabilities have also been expanded. The 2027 Audi Q6 e-tron can remember up to five different parking spaces. After learning a complex maneuver once, the car will be able to perform it independently. There is also a remote parking function from a smartphone when the driver is outside the car.

In addition, the car has a built-in video recorder. It automatically saves video in the event of a traffic accident or sudden braking, which can be useful when analyzing incidents.

Voice assistant and comfort functions

The voice assistant in the new models works on the basis of ChatGPT. The driver does not need to formulate precise commands: the system is able to recognize natural phrases and find the desired objects. The assistant also interacts with e-mail and calendar, gradually learning the habits of the owner. Over time, the car can automatically activate certain functions if they are regularly used in the same situations.

The dimensions of the Audi A6 e-tron are about 4.93 meters long, while the length of the Q6 e-tron reaches about 4.77 meters. Additional comfort functions are provided in the cabin. The system can change the lighting, turn on calm music and activate seat massage. Various atmosphere modes in the cabin are provided, which regulate the lighting and climate depending on the selected scenario. A Power Nap mode is available for the driver to rest while charging.

Release dates and prices

Sales of the 2027 Audi A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron are scheduled to begin in late 2026. The starting price of the A6 e-tron is announced at 56,900 euros, while the base version of the Q6 e-tron is estimated at approximately 55,100 euros.