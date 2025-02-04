Asus Zenbook A14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors can be bought in Ukraine04.02.25
Asus has introduced in Ukraine the ultra-light laptop Zenbook A14 (UX3407), built on the basis of Snapdragon X processors and made of innovative Ceraluminum material. This device combines high performance, energy efficiency and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that meet Copilot+ PC standards.
The laptop weighs less than 980 grams, and its Ceraluminum body provides strength and durability, while remaining lightweight. Thanks to Snapdragon X processors, Zenbook A14 works for more than 32 hours without recharging, and the cooling system with two fans maintains an effective temperature regime.
Intelligent functions of Copilot+ PC, implemented on the basis of Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, optimize multitasking and automate a number of processes. The laptop supports Windows Phone Link and Snapdragon Seamless. Security tools, including Microsoft Pluton, adaptive locking and face recognition, guarantee data protection.
The ASUS Lumina OLED display with thin bezels and Full HD resolution provides a high-quality image, and the speaker system with Snapdragon Sound support creates a deep sound effect. There is a comfortable keyboard and a wide range of ports.
Asus Zenbook A14 is already available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 72,499 in a configuration with a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB SSD.
Asus Zenbook A14 is already available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 72,499 in a configuration with a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB SSD.
